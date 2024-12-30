Two injured on road

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Two persons were injured when a truck collided with a tractor-trolley near Sultan Colony on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, the collision occurred when the truck attempted to overtake and hit the tractor-trolley.

As a resulted, two persons were injured. Rescue 1122 teams promptly arrived at the scene, providing immediate first aid to the injured before shifted them to hospital.