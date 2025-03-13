Two Injured Over Land Dispute
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Two persons were injured over land dispute that took place near Sundar area of Lahore, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Thursday.
According to details, a man injured his brother with sharp weapon for settling land dispute near Sundar area of Lahore.
A woman who was trying to protect son during scuffle also received injuries. The Police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital for emergency treatment.
Police team also started search operation to trace the accused behind this tragic incident.
