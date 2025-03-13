Open Menu

Two Injured Over Land Dispute

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Two injured over land dispute

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Two persons were injured over land dispute that took place near Sundar area of Lahore, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Thursday.

According to details, a man injured his brother with sharp weapon for settling land dispute near Sundar area of Lahore.

A woman who was trying to protect son during scuffle also received injuries. The Police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

Police team also started search operation to trace the accused behind this tragic incident.

Recent Stories

Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash divi ..

Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash dividend for 2024

16 minutes ago
 Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to laun ..

Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to launch ‘Jaywan - Mastercard’

31 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary of healthcare transformation

1 hour ago
 Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE

Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE

1 hour ago
 End of March final deadline to update tax records ..

End of March final deadline to update tax records without administrative penalti ..

1 hour ago
 MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for docume ..

MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal recor ..

2 hours ago
RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth i ..

RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024

2 hours ago
 Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangla ..

Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military

2 hours ago
 Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cu ..

Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment app ..

IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal

2 hours ago
 Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verif ..

Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number onli ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan