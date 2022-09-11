Two injured over land dispute in Kanak

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :At least two persons were injured in armed clash between two groups over land dispute in Kanak area of Mastung district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, two sub-clans took position and used automatic weapon against each other after developing land dispute between them at Basham area.

As a result, two of them received injuries and they were shifted to nearby hospital for medical aid.

Levies force reached the site and started efforts to control the situation.

Further investigation was underway.