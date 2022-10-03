UrduPoint.com

Two Injured Over Old Enmity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2022 | 06:49 PM

Two persons were injured during a clash between two groups over an old enmity in Ugoki, Wazirabad Road

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Two persons were injured during a clash between two groups over an old enmity in Ugoki, Wazirabad Road.

According to a rescue spokesperson, 40-year-old Zafar Iqbal and an unidentified 20-year-old man were injured during a clash.

The injured were shifted to a hospital by Rescue 1122 after providing first aid to them.

