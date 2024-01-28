Open Menu

Two Injured Pakistanis In Iran To Be Discharged Soon: Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Two injured Pakistanis in Iran to be discharged soon: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Pakistan's ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Sunday said two Pakistanis injured in a terror incident in Iran will be discharged soon from the hospital while the third citizen required more treatment.

In a post on X, he said “Our Consul in Zahidan reached hospital & met our three brave and hardworking Pakistanis whose sacrifices I salute. Glad that 2 will soon be discharged while our third brother will require more treatment. Pakistan firmly stands with them and does whatever is required for their well-being.”

