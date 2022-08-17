UrduPoint.com

Two Injured Passengers Of 'Jalapur Bus' Tragedy Shifted To Kharian Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2022 | 07:54 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Two out of four wounded passengers of Jalapur Pirwala bus tragedy admitted at Pak Italian Modern Burn Centre were shifted to Combined Military Hospital on Wednesday, said a hospital official.

DMS Evening at Burn Centre Dr Zubair Abbas said that relatives of the patients requested the health facility administration to shift them.

He informed that patients were mother and her daughter, adding that one of them had 70 percent burns and other was 30 pc burn injuries.

Now, only two other patients-one of which was steward of the ill-fated bus, were under treatment, he stated. A total of 20 passengers were killed and six other sustained injuries in this tragic accident.

