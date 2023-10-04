Two innocent Pakistani citizens on Wednesday embraced martyrdom after an Afghan sentry employed at the Friend Ship Gate of Chaman Border Crossing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan Border in Balochistan Province opened unprovoked and indiscriminate firing at pedestrians moving from Pakistan to Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Two innocent Pakistani citizens on Wednesday embraced martyrdom after an Afghan sentry employed at the Friend Ship Gate of Chaman Border Crossing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan Border in Balochistan Province opened unprovoked and indiscriminate firing at pedestrians moving from Pakistan to Afghanistan.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the incident occurred at the outbound gate, at 1600 hours, located on the zero line.

The two innocents who embraced martyrdom included a 12-year-old child, while another child was injured.

The Pakistan Army troops exercised extreme restraint and avoided any exchange of fire in the presence of innocent passengers to avoid collateral damage.

However, the dead bodies of the deceased were shifted to DHQ Hospital Chaman, and the injured child, who was immediately evacuated by security forces, was under treatment.

The Afghan authorities have been approached to inquire the reason for such irresponsible and reckless acts, apprehend and hand over the culprit to Pakistani authorities, it added.

"IAG (Interim Afghan Government) is also expected to exercise control over its troops and impart discipline to act responsibly in order to avoid the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

Pakistan remains committed to contributing towards peace, prosperity, and development through positive and constructive bilateral relations, however, such unpleasant occurrences have the potential to harm the sincere intent and purpose," the ISPR said.