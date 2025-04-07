Open Menu

Two Inter-district Dacoits Arrested In Chunian, Kasur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Two inter-district dacoits arrested in Chunian, Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Two members of a notorious inter-district dacoit gang were arrested in injured condition in Chunian, Kasur.

According to Police spokesman, the injured dacoits, identified as Ali Nawaz from Lahore and Shiraz Aslam from Gujranwala, were wanted by police in connection with around 40 serious incidents across different districts.

The dacoits had committed an offense against a citizen, Dilawar Hussain and fled the scene after firing on villagers. However, their escape was short-lived, as police received a tip-off about two injured dacoits lying near the Link Canal.

The police swiftly responded, arresting both dacoits along with their weapons and stolen goods.

The arrested dacoits have been shifted to Tehsil Hospital Chunian for treatment. This operation is a testament to the police's efforts to crack down on inter-district dacoit gangs, which have been a menace in the region.

APP/zaf/378

Recent Stories

Massive decline at PSX leads to suspension of trad ..

Massive decline at PSX leads to suspension of trade

29 seconds ago
 UAE’s outstanding bonds, Sukuk reach $309.4 bill ..

UAE’s outstanding bonds, Sukuk reach $309.4 billion by Q1 2025: Fitch

5 minutes ago
 Indian actress Shreya Gupta reveals inappropriate ..

Indian actress Shreya Gupta reveals inappropriate demand by director for film ro ..

10 minutes ago
 Lahore Qalandars unveil new kit for PSL Season 10

Lahore Qalandars unveil new kit for PSL Season 10

23 minutes ago
 20-year old girl student dies of heart attack whil ..

20-year old girl student dies of heart attack while delivering sppech at Indian ..

31 minutes ago
 SCC discusses draft law regulating judicial author ..

SCC discusses draft law regulating judicial authority

35 minutes ago
UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s Pogačar wins Tour de Fl ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s Pogačar wins Tour de Flanders title

50 minutes ago
 France's far-right, leftwingers rally supporters a ..

France's far-right, leftwingers rally supporters after Le Pen conviction

2 hours ago
 UAE unwaveringly, continuously committed to provid ..

UAE unwaveringly, continuously committed to providing humanitarian support to pe ..

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill nine Khwarij in D.I Khan

Security forces kill nine Khwarij in D.I Khan

2 hours ago
 Emirates joins Aviation Circularity Consortium

Emirates joins Aviation Circularity Consortium

2 hours ago
 Three dead in Japan after medical helicopter crash

Three dead in Japan after medical helicopter crash

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan