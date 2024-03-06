Two Inter-district Dacoits Killed During Police Encounter
Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Two notorious inter-district dacoits were killed during an exchange of fire with police near Sargana Chowk Village 8/9-R in the premises of Makhdoompur police station on Wednesday.
According to police sources, four unidentified armed outlaws looted a citizen Naseer Ahmed near Village 10/8-R and shot him injured for putting resistance. The police reached the spot and started the investigation into the incident, later, District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq also visited the site and directed officers concerned to arrest the criminals at the earliest.
The police team while using the latest technology arrested the criminals including Fayyaz alias Fezi, Ejaz alias Ejazi, Bilal and Rizwan and registered a case against them. During the investigations and verification, the police learned that the arrested criminals Fayyaz alias Fezi and EJaz alias Ejazi were inter-district dacoits and wanted by Khanewal, Vehari, Multan, Lahore, Sialkot police stations and other districts in various heinous crimes.
On Wednesday early hours, the police the bringing both dacoits to a place for recovery purposes, when four identified armed outlaws attacked the police party near Village 8/9-R Sargana Chowk to get their fellow released from the police party. The police also retaliated in self-defence but the criminals managed to escape from the scene, however, the dacoit Fayyaz alias Fezi was found dead on the spot by the firing of his own accomplices while Ejaz alias Ejazi succumbed to injuries after being targeted by the firing of his fellows.
Special police teams have been formed to arrest the criminals and DPO Rana Omer Farooq would himself monitor the operation, police sources added.
