Two Inter-district Drug Dealers Arrested
Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2024 | 03:50 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Jahanian Police have arrested two inter-district drug dealers and recovered drugs from their possession during a special crackdown launched against drug peddlers on Sunday.
In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharrak, the Jahanian Police launched a crackdown and arrested Qaswar s/o Hassan Bakhash and Asghar s/o Bashir residents of Tataypur Multan during a raid Golf City Housing Khanewal road.
The arrested criminals were inter-district drug dealers used to supply drugs from one district to another and water to police in various cases of drug peddling.
Police have also recovered 43.200 kilograms Hashish and 2.100 kilogram Opium from their possession and registered a case against them.
However, the DPO Ismail directed police to continue a crackdown against drug peddlers in order to make district drugs free.
