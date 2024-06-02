Open Menu

Two Inter-district Drug Dealers Arrested

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Two inter-district drug dealers arrested

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Jahanian Police have arrested two inter-district drug dealers and recovered drugs from their possession during a special crackdown launched against drug peddlers on Sunday.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharrak, the Jahanian Police launched a crackdown and arrested Qaswar s/o Hassan Bakhash and Asghar s/o Bashir residents of Tataypur Multan during a raid Golf City Housing Khanewal road.

The arrested criminals were inter-district drug dealers used to supply drugs from one district to another and water to police in various cases of drug peddling.

Police have also recovered 43.200 kilograms Hashish and 2.100 kilogram Opium from their possession and registered a case against them.

However, the DPO Ismail directed police to continue a crackdown against drug peddlers in order to make district drugs free.

APP/qbs/thh

Related Topics

Multan Police Water Drugs Road Khanewal Jahanian Criminals Sunday From Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi v ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

16 hours ago
 SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case ris ..

SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse

16 hours ago
 Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

16 hours ago
 CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for ..

CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family

16 hours ago
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease fu ..

Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik

16 hours ago
 Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism a ..

Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..

16 hours ago
 PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier ..

PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps

16 hours ago
 Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, stu ..

Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers

16 hours ago
 NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3 ..

NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais

16 hours ago
 Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug pe ..

Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan