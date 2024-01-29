Open Menu

Two Inter-district Drug Dealers Arrested With 41kg Hashish

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2024 | 11:32 PM

Police have busted two inter-district drug dealers and recovered Hashish from their possession during a special operation conducted on Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Police have busted two inter-district drug dealers and recovered Hashish from their possession during a special operation conducted on Monday.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq, the Jahania police conducted a special operation against drug dealers and arrested two inter-district drug dealers Nadeem s/o Sohraab and Asif s/o Munshi Khan.

The police have also recovered 41.250 kilogram Hashish from their possession which was going to be supplied at different cities of the South Punjab.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested dealers, however, DPO Rana Omer Farooq lauded the police team and directed officers to continue crackdown against drug dealers.

