UrduPoint.com

Two Inter-district Drug Peddlers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 02:57 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :City police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered drugs from their possession during an operation launched here on Monday.

According to police sources, police launched a special operation against drug peddlers and arrested two notorious drug dealers identified as Munib Kundi and Shahzad Shah, during a raid at Farid Colony.

The police recovered Ice drug from their possession and registered the case against them, they said.

The arrested criminals were members of a gang involved in selling Ice drug in district Muzaffargarh, Multan and others.

The investigations were underway to arrest the other accomplices of the gang, police sources added.

