Two Inter-district Gangs Busted

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2022 | 03:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested six outlaws of two inter-district gangs and recovered cash, motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession.

Motra police after tracing out the outlaws, raided at their hideout and arrested ring leader Zeeshan alias Shani Mehr and his accomplice Khalil Ahmed; and ring leader Tabish Ali, his accomplices, Rizwan aka Shan, Atif aka Sheru and Ehsan Ail.

The police recovered three motorcycles, Rs 200,000 in cash, 4 pistols and several bullets from them.

The outlaws were wanted by police in 14 cases of dacoity and robbery.

Cases have been registered against the criminals.

