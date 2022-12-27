UrduPoint.com

Two Inter-district Gangs Busted

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Two inter-district gangs busted

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested five accused members of two inter-district gangs namely Qasim alias Qasu and Adeel alias Adeela, including ringleader involved in dacoity, robbery and motorcycle theft cases.

According to police spokesperson Abdul Razzaq, on the special instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Faisal kamran, during the ongoing crackdown against criminal elements, SHO, Police Station Sambrial, Inspector Liaqat Ali along with the police team arrested two suspects of Qasim alias Qasu gang involved in motorcycle theft.

While SHO, Police Station Rangpura, arrested three suspects of Adeel alias Adeela gang along with the ringleader. The accused were involved in 35 incidents of dacoity, robbery and motorcycle theft.

The accused used to steal cash, motorbikes, mobile phones and other valuables from the citizens at gunpoint.

Police have arrested the accused gang members namely Qasim alias Qasu (ring leader), Muhammad Ali, Adeel alias Adeela (ring leader), Saqib and Irfan.

During the interrogation 9 smart phones, 10 motorcycles, cash Rs.1,90,000, 2 batteries, 4 pistols and several bullets were recovered from their possessions.

Police said that the accused had confessed their involvement in more than 40 different cases of dacoity, robbery, extortion and motorcycle theft.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them. Further investigations were underway in this regard.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Robbery Sialkot Sambrial Abdul Razzaq Muhammad Ali Criminals From

