Two Int'l Teams To Feature In 'Tour De Khunjerab'

Wed 19th June 2019

Besides Afghanistan, this year the 'Tour de Khunjerab' will also feature the Sri Lankan team in the extravaganza, to kick off from June 27 to 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Besides Afghanistan, this year the 'Tour de Khunjerab' will also feature the Sri Lankan team in the extravaganza, to kick off from June 27 to 30.

Addressing a press conference here, at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) on Wednesday, Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) Vice-President Haroon General said the government of Gilgit-Baltistan in collaboration with Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) and Serena Hotels is holding the 'Tour de Khunjerab'.

"This year we have also invited international referees and commissioners from Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) as we aim to make this tour internationally acclaimed in 2020," he said.

Haroon General said last year the 'Tour de Khunjerab' was a three-day event this year we have increased it to a day more. "Last year Abdul Razzaq was the over-all winner of the event," he said.

Briefing about the 'Tour de�Khunjerab', he said the Stage I will start from Gilgit to Ghulmat (distance 68km, elevation gain 850m); Stage 2 from Ghulmat to Dulkar (distance 35km, elevation gain 950m); Stage 3 Aliabad to Sost (distance 92km, elevation gain 1700m) and Stage 4 from Sost to Khunjerab (distance 84km, elevation gain 2000m).

The teams to participate in the extravaganza include provinces (Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Khyber Paktunkhawa, Punjab, Sindh); departments (Pakistan Army, POF Wah, Wapda, SSGC, Bikestan Crank Addicts), Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and open category (anyone from the world can participate in this category).

"The 2020 Tour will be an international event with 4 to 5 teams' to participate in the extravaganza," he said and added we will also be finalizing the 2020 event dates with UCI.

He said the highest road altitude ever reached in 'Tour de France' was 2802m while the 'Tour de�Khunjerab' final stage starts at 2800m and finishes at 4700m.

On the occasion, Commissioner Gilgit-Baltistan and Chief Organizer of 'Tour de�Khunjerab' Usman Ahmed, said they wanted to engage the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan in the healthy cycling activity.

"Through 'Tour de�Khunjerab', we want to promote adventure tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan and make it an international cycling destination," he said.

Deputy Commissioner Nagar Naveed Ahmed; Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) vice chairman Haroon General; PCF secretary Azhar Ali Shah and General Manager Sales and Marketing Serena Hotels Faisal Qayum were also present on the occasion.

