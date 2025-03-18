Two involved in drug peddling, gutka business arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The New Karachi Industrial Area (NKIA) police station of district Central on Tuesday arrested two accused involved in drug peddling and gutka/mawa business in separate actions.

According to spokesperson for district Central Police, the NKIA police in an action in Sector B/6 New Karachi arrested accused Muhammad Zahid who was involved in drug peddling and recovered 550 grams of hashish from his possession.

In another action, the NKIA police station arrested accused Ali involved in gutka/mawa business from Sector G/5 New Karachi and recovered 80 packets of hazardous gutka/mawa from his possession.

Cases against both arrested have been registered and further investigations are underway.