Two involved in gutka business arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The district Korangi Police on Friday arrested two alleged accused involved in the business of hazardous gutka and recovered over 5kg gutka from their possession.

According to police, the accused identified as Shan and Syed Sultan were arrested by Shah Faisal Colony police station.

The accused were habitual offenders and had also been to jail earlier.

A case had been registered and the accused were handed over to investigation authorities.