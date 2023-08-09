Two involved in house robbery arrested

The district Central Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two alleged robbers and recovered a pistol and snatched mobile phones, gold jewellery and other things

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The district Central Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two alleged robbers and recovered a pistol and snatched mobile phones, gold jewellery and other things.

According to a spokesman for district Central Police, arrested identified as Zubair and Arsalan on May 19th, this year had forcefully entered a house in Gulbahar Colony and snatched 14 tola gold, Rs. 0.

65 million cash and three mobile phones from the family members on gunpoint.

A case of the incident was registered with the Rizvia police station. The police using technical resources arrested both the involved culprits and recovered a 30-bore pistol along with rounds and two each gold chains, gold rings, gold bracelets, snatched mobile phones and Rs. 0.3 million cash from the possession of the suspects.

The arrested also confessed their involvement in the said crime during initial interrogation. Further investigations were underway.