Two involved in motorcycles theft arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The Eidgah Police Station of the City District Police on Saturday arrested two suspects involved in motorcycle theft and snatching, recovering five motorcycles from their possession.

According to a spokesperson for the City District Police on Saturday, the police team also recovered parts of one stolen motorcycle.

The arrested suspects were identified as Owais and Muhammad Ali, both of whom are motorcycle mechanics.

During initial interrogation, they admitted to being involved in motorcycle theft and snatching for a long time, having stolen or snatched dozens of motorcycles.

Both suspects had been previously arrested by different police stations and had served time in jail.

The arrested suspects have been handed over to the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) for further investigation.