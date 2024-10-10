Two Involved In Online Blackmailing Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two suspects while taking action against
a group involved in online harassment and blackmailing.
According to the FIA spokesperson , Shafqatullah and Siddiq Ahmed are among the arrested accused who
had been involved in harassing a women and her family members for the past several months.
In a raid, two smart phones were seized from the possession of the accused.
