Two involved in robberies with fake pistol arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Two alleged street criminals involved in robbing citizens with an artificial pistol were arrested red-handed by a team at Madina Colony police station on Monday.

According to police, a patrolling team of Madina Colony police station spotted two accused riding a motorcycle were robbing a citizen namely Azam Gul near 13D Road, Saeedabad area.

The said team immediately arrested two identified as Muhammad Raza alias Kamran and Anwar. The police recovered an artificial pistol and a motorcycle from their possession.

The arrested accused confessed to committing a number of robberies with the recovered fake pistol.

Two cases under relevant sections had been registered and further investigations were underway.