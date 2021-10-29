UrduPoint.com

Two Involved In Selling Snatched, Stolen Phones Abroad Arrested In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

Two involved in selling snatched, stolen phones abroad arrested in karachi

Two accused involved in selling snatched or stolen mobile phones from Karachi in Afghanistan, Iran and Bangladesh were arrested by Malir Police on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Two accused involved in selling snatched or stolen mobile phones from Karachi in Afghanistan, Iran and Bangladesh were arrested by Malir Police on Friday.

Arrested identified as Anwar Ali and Furqan were also expert in changing country code of the phones, according to police.

The accused were arrested in a intelligence based operation conducted in Rehri Goth, Malir. Police recovered 13 phones, a laptop and a snatched motorcycle from their possession. The recovered motorcycle was snatched from the limits of Malir City Police Station.

A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Afghanistan Police Bangladesh Iran Police Station Mobile Malir Anwar Ali From

Recent Stories

Public defense of two PhD Scholars of KMU-IBMS hel ..

Public defense of two PhD Scholars of KMU-IBMS held

7 minutes ago
 Int'l conference on climate change concludes at SA ..

Int'l conference on climate change concludes at SALU

7 minutes ago
 Malaysia to require firms to have female directors ..

Malaysia to require firms to have female directors

7 minutes ago
 Role of citizens sought for prevention of Dengue

Role of citizens sought for prevention of Dengue

11 minutes ago
 FBISE to announce SSC-I results on Tuesday

FBISE to announce SSC-I results on Tuesday

11 minutes ago
 Sukkur Police shot dead a wanted criminal

Sukkur Police shot dead a wanted criminal

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.