Two involved in selling snatched, stolen phones abroad arrested in karachi

Two accused involved in selling snatched or stolen mobile phones from Karachi in Afghanistan, Iran and Bangladesh were arrested by Malir Police on Friday

Arrested identified as Anwar Ali and Furqan were also expert in changing country code of the phones, according to police.

The accused were arrested in a intelligence based operation conducted in Rehri Goth, Malir. Police recovered 13 phones, a laptop and a snatched motorcycle from their possession. The recovered motorcycle was snatched from the limits of Malir City Police Station.

A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.