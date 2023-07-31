Two involved in street crimes arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The district Central Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two alleged street criminals involved in looting citizens from under the bridges and underpasses.

According to police, the arrested were identified as Muhibullah and Fareed and two pistols, two mobile phones, and a motorcycle was recovered from their possession.

The accused confessed to commit numerous street crimes at Liaquatabad Bridge, Nazimabad Underpass and Gharibabad Underpass.