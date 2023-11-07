Open Menu

Two Involved In Supplying Drugs To Educational Institutions Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2023 | 06:49 PM

The police here on Tuesday arrested a lady drug supplier along with her accomplice involved in supplying drugs to the educational institutes and recovered 1.5 kg drugs from their possession

According to police spokesman, Dhamyal police conducted raid and held lady smuggler Naseem Bibi along with her accomplice Faisal who were involved in supplying drugs to educational institutes.

The lady used to sell ice from her house and also supplied it to educational institutions.

The arrested accused will be challaned with concrete evidence and will be brought to justice.

On the arrest of the ice dealer and recovery of drugs, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani congratulated the SP Saddar, ASP Saddar and Dhamyal Police.

He said that according to the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the Police were determined to eradicate the drugs from society.

The CPO made it clear that strict action would be taken against the drug dealers adding that it was prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

