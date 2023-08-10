Two involved in torturing youth to death arrested

Sir Syed police station on Thursday arrested two accused involved in torturing a youth to death

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Sir Syed police station on Thursday arrested two accused involved in torturing a youth to death.

According to police, the dead body of the victim youth was also recovered from the showroom of arrested upon their indication.

Arrested accused Ali and Ammar revealed that victim Adeel had to pay them an amount of Rs 1.5 million and the deceased was not paying them for long.

On August 8, the accused got hold of Adeel and brought him to the showroom where they tortured him and made a video.

Then they locked Adeel in the showroom and left.

After the video went viral on social media, the police on a tip-off arrested two accused Ali and Ammar while they were sitting at Bismillah Hotel. When police reached the showroom on the indication of arrested, Adeel was found dead at the showroom. Marks of torture were also been found on the body of the deceased.

The arrested have also given the Names of others involved.

A case has been registered and raids were being conducted to apprehend others involved in the crime.