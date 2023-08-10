Open Menu

Two Involved In Torturing Youth To Death Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2023 | 08:02 PM

Two involved in torturing youth to death arrested

Sir Syed police station on Thursday arrested two accused involved in torturing a youth to death

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Sir Syed police station on Thursday arrested two accused involved in torturing a youth to death.

According to police, the dead body of the victim youth was also recovered from the showroom of arrested upon their indication.

Arrested accused Ali and Ammar revealed that victim Adeel had to pay them an amount of Rs 1.5 million and the deceased was not paying them for long.

On August 8, the accused got hold of Adeel and brought him to the showroom where they tortured him and made a video.

Then they locked Adeel in the showroom and left.

After the video went viral on social media, the police on a tip-off arrested two accused Ali and Ammar while they were sitting at Bismillah Hotel. When police reached the showroom on the indication of arrested, Adeel was found dead at the showroom. Marks of torture were also been found on the body of the deceased.

The arrested have also given the Names of others involved.

A case has been registered and raids were being conducted to apprehend others involved in the crime.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Social Media Hotel August From Million

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Neyadi meets families of UAQ students du ..

Sultan Al Neyadi meets families of UAQ students during &#039;Meeting from Space& ..

23 minutes ago
 12960 criminals arrested during 7 months from Fais ..

12960 criminals arrested during 7 months from Faisalabad

20 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman Office resolve complaints within ..

Federal Ombudsman Office resolve complaints within 2 months: Syed Rizwan Ahmed

20 minutes ago
 World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan visits Chi ..

World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan visits China Window

20 minutes ago
 PM lauds bureaucracy for cooperation, guidance dur ..

PM lauds bureaucracy for cooperation, guidance during 16-month stint

26 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori proposes setti ..

Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori proposes setting up Primary Education Commis ..

26 minutes ago
Terrorism bid foiled

Terrorism bid foiled

27 minutes ago
 Polio immunization campaign in full swing

Polio immunization campaign in full swing

27 minutes ago
 Traffic police renews commitment to ensure safe ro ..

Traffic police renews commitment to ensure safe road environment in Capital

27 minutes ago
 PSB all-out support for athletes in preparations f ..

PSB all-out support for athletes in preparations for Asian Games

23 minutes ago
 IBCC, One Link partner to revolutionize attestatio ..

IBCC, One Link partner to revolutionize attestation, equivalence fee payment pro ..

10 minutes ago
 Shaheed-e-Kashmir Shaikh Aziz remembered on his ma ..

Shaheed-e-Kashmir Shaikh Aziz remembered on his martyrdom anniversary

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan