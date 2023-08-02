Two Japanese mountaineers summited Tirich Mir after seven years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :The two Japanese mountaineers scaled 7,708m Tirich Mir, the highest peak of the Hindukush mountain range here in Chitral after a gap of seven-year of its last climbing.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Authority spokesperson Mohammad Saad, the Tirich Mir was last climbed by two French engineers in 2019, adding that the two Japanese climbers including 44-year-old Kazuya Hiraide and 38-year-old Henro Nakajima earlier attempted to climb this peak in 2019 but failed.

This year both the mountaineers managed to climb the main peak of Tirich Mir and received a warm welcome by the local people as well as the tourism authority on their achievement, said Saad, adding that honorary shields were awarded to both the climbers He said that Tirich Mir is the highest peak of the Hindukush mountain range and was first climbed in 1950 by a Norwegian expedition which was led by Arne Naess. the famous Norwegian philosopher, other expedition members were P.

Kvern berg and H. Berg.

Last time it was scaled by two French engineers in 2016 and since then no other mountaineers could reach the top of the peak.

Saad said that both the Japanese climbers after reaching the base camp at an altitude of 5200 meters from Shagrom, the last village of Tirich valley, started their journey towards the peak.

Climbing continuously for six days, fortunately the weather was very favorable and they reached the summit. They adopted a completely new route above the base camp and left their landmark for the coming mountaineers.

Both the climbers have planned to climb Noshaq and Asturnal, the other peaks in Chitral of the Hindukush, Saad said and informed that they have already held a record of summiting Rakaposhi in 2019, Shaspar in 2017, Deran in 2013 and Spantec in 2004.

The Japanese mountaineer thanked the people of Chitral and KP tourism authority for their warm welcome, hospitality and support.