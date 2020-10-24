UrduPoint.com
Two JI IIOJK Leaders Released From Illegal Detention

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 11:20 AM

Two JI IIOJK leaders released from illegal detention

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Two leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) of the territory were released from illegal detention after court granted them bail, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service the JI District President for Bandipora, Muhammad Skinder Malik, and Tehsil President, Ali Muhammad Sheikh, were released from Judicial Custody from Central Jail Srinagar and Sub-Jail Baramulla respectively.

Court bailed out both the leaders.

The JI leaders were detained under black law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act(UAPA).

