Two Judges Transferred To Make Lower Courts Functional At New Tahsil, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti Wednesday ordered to put in place facilities at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, a town that has been notified as a new tahsil in district Muzaffargarh, and transferred two judges to the area to facilitate the litigants

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti Wednesday ordered to put in place facilities at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, a town that has been notified as a new tahsil in district Muzaffargarh, and transferred two judges to the area to facilitate the litigants.

Official sources said that two civil judges-cum-magistrate including Khurram Javed and Adeel Ahmad who were performing duty at Kot Addu tahsil have been transferred to Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

Their transfer has been notified and they have been ordered to take charge of new assignment by May 30.

Meanwhile, District and Sessions Judge Muzaffargarh, in compliance with the orders of CJ LHC, has directed officials to start shifting cases related to Chowk Sarwar Shaheed tahsil to the new courts in the new tahsil and ordered other necessary measures so that judicial system start working there to facilitate litigants.

