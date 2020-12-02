Two Kanal land retrieved, Rs 27.6m recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) retrieved 2 kanal and 9 marlas from land grabbers and also recovered Rs 27.6 million commercial fee from defaulters.

The ACE sources Wednesday said a team of the authority with the district administration retrieved the land from the accused.

Meanwhile, Assistant Director (monitoring) Anti Corruption Nisar Ahmed Joyia with the Municipal Corporation (MC) Sargodha recovered Rs 27.6 million from commercial defaulters.

Regional Director ACE Muhammad Khalid Masood Farooka said the drive to recover commercialfee from defaulters and state land from the land mafia would continue.