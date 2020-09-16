Two kanals, 8 marla Govt. land retrieved: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

Two kanal and eight marlas Government land has been retrieved by the district administration on Charsadda Road here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Two kanal and eight marlas Government land has been retrieved by the district administration on Charsadda Road here on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner City, Dr Ihtishamul Haq accompanied by police and tehsil administration officials supervised operation against encroachment and bulldozed several illegal structures with the help of heavy machinery on the congested Charsadda Road.

The action has been taken on people's complaints on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Asghar.

The Deputy Commissioner said zero tolerance has been adopted against encroachment and strict action would be taken against violators.