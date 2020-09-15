UrduPoint.com
Two Karachi Development Authority Officials Killed, One Injured In Firing

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 09:24 PM

Two Karachi Development Authority officials killed, one injured in firing

Two officers of Karachi Development Authority (KDA) were shot dead while one was shot injured in firing by unidentified assailants at KDA office, Civic Center on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Two officers of Karachi Development Authority (KDA) were shot dead while one was shot injured in firing by unidentified assailants at KDA office, Civic Center on Tuesday.

According to police, two Assistant Directors namely Muhammad Waseem Usmani s/o Saleem Usmani age 54 years and Waseem Raza s/o Mohsin Naqvi age 53 years were shot killed while Superintendent Hafeez s/o Muhammad Haneef age 54 years was shot injured.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities and further investigations were underway.

