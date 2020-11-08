Two Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :The Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Sunday, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Machil area of the district. The operation was going on till last reports came in.

Deputy Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF), R Muthu Krishnan while talking to the media claimed that the youth were killed during a clash with the troops.