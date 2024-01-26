- Home
Two Kashmiris Arrested In IIOJK For Remarks Over Babri Masjid Demolition, Ram Temple Construction
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2024 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Indian police have arrested two persons in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly making remarks about the demolished Babri Masjid and the subsequent construction of the Ram temple on its site.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the cases have been registered in the Reasi, Ramban, Rajouri, and Kathua district of Jammu region, leading to the booking of six individuals thus far.
Zaffar Hussain, a resident of Khanna Chargal area of the Jammu district, is among those arrested, as reported by The Telegraph. The report said that a female college student has also been implicated in the false case.
“She has been booked but not arrested yet. Several other youths have been taken in for questioning. We have filed for their bail in court,” a relative of the girl told The Telegraph.
The relative said she is a cousin of Zaffar and both had posted comments expressing their discontent over the Babri Masjid’s demolition and the subsequent construction of a temple at the site.
“They were upset about the demolition of the Babri Masjid and the construction of a temple in its place,” the relative added.
