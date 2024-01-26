Open Menu

Two Kashmiris Arrested In IIOJK For Remarks Over Babri Masjid Demolition, Ram Temple Construction

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Two Kashmiris arrested in IIOJK for remarks over Babri Masjid demolition, Ram Temple construction

Indian police have arrested two persons in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly making remarks about the demolished Babri Masjid and the subsequent construction of the Ram temple on its site

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Indian police have arrested two persons in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly making remarks about the demolished Babri Masjid and the subsequent construction of the Ram temple on its site.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the cases have been registered in the Reasi, Ramban, Rajouri, and Kathua district of Jammu region, leading to the booking of six individuals thus far.

Zaffar Hussain, a resident of Khanna Chargal area of the Jammu district, is among those arrested, as reported by The Telegraph. The report said that a female college student has also been implicated in the false case.

“She has been booked but not arrested yet. Several other youths have been taken in for questioning. We have filed for their bail in court,” a relative of the girl told The Telegraph.

The relative said she is a cousin of Zaffar and both had posted comments expressing their discontent over the Babri Masjid’s demolition and the subsequent construction of a temple at the site.

“They were upset about the demolition of the Babri Masjid and the construction of a temple in its place,” the relative added.

Related Topics

India Police Student Jammu Temple SITE Mosque Media Court

Recent Stories

Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli geno ..

Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza

4 minutes ago
 Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's ..

Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother

4 minutes ago
 Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN cou ..

Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

17 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anni ..

Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary

17 minutes ago
 FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

17 minutes ago
 Paris stocks hit record thanks to luxury

Paris stocks hit record thanks to luxury

17 minutes ago
KU, World Bank discusses potential of establishmen ..

KU, World Bank discusses potential of establishment of CESS

20 minutes ago
 UK's King Charles III 'doing well' after prostate ..

UK's King Charles III 'doing well' after prostate surgery

17 minutes ago
 PPP's 10-point charter aims at combating crises: P ..

PPP's 10-point charter aims at combating crises: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Ch ..

35 minutes ago
 Independent candidates free to join any political ..

Independent candidates free to join any political party

35 minutes ago
 PML-N takes out rally in Halanaka

PML-N takes out rally in Halanaka

35 minutes ago
 Efforts continue to patronize sports activities in ..

Efforts continue to patronize sports activities in province: CM Domki

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan