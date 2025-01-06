Open Menu

Two Key Suspects Held In Attack On Kurram DC, FIR Lodged Against 30 Persons

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 12:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) An FIR has been lodged following an attack on Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Javed Ullah Mehsud in district Kurram while leading a convoy of relief goods to the district the other day.

Initially the FIR had been lodged against Kazim, Rajmin, Haji, Qadir Khan, and Rehman and some 25 other unidentified Primary accused, confirmed the police here.

Meanwhile the district police claimed to have arrested two key culprits involved in the firing on Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Javed Ullah Mehsud.

The police were further conducting investigations to identify and apprehend the other suspects.

Earlier the district administration imposed section 144 in the district banning public gatherings in order to control the situation and dispatch the convoy of relief goods to district Kurram.

Talking to media here the KP government's spokesman Muhammad Ali Saif reiterated the government resolve to maintain peace to at all costs, adding that Parachinar-Tal Road would be reopened soon.

Saif declared a firm stance against peace disruptors in Kurram, promising strict action to maintain law and order.

