Two Key Suspects Held In Attack On Kurram DC, FIR Lodged Against 30 Persons
Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 12:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) An FIR has been lodged following an attack on Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Javed Ullah Mehsud in district Kurram while leading a convoy of relief goods to the district the other day.
Initially the FIR had been lodged against Kazim, Rajmin, Haji, Qadir Khan, and Rehman and some 25 other unidentified Primary accused, confirmed the police here.
Meanwhile the district police claimed to have arrested two key culprits involved in the firing on Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Javed Ullah Mehsud.
The police were further conducting investigations to identify and apprehend the other suspects.
Earlier the district administration imposed section 144 in the district banning public gatherings in order to control the situation and dispatch the convoy of relief goods to district Kurram.
Talking to media here the KP government's spokesman Muhammad Ali Saif reiterated the government resolve to maintain peace to at all costs, adding that Parachinar-Tal Road would be reopened soon.
Saif declared a firm stance against peace disruptors in Kurram, promising strict action to maintain law and order.
Recent Stories
Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13
Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025
Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd
El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake
Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second phase of Al Mamzar Beach Developm ..
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The De ..
Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiar ..
Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings together photography community to cap ..
Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Global Power City Index for second ..
UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorways closed due to fog2 minutes ago
-
Govt taking various steps for promotion of tourism sector in GB2 minutes ago
-
Two key suspects held in attack on Kurram DC, FIR lodged against 30 persons2 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 to establish five emergency points in Galyat for snowfall season12 minutes ago
-
Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 1319 minutes ago
-
Drug addict kills sister,maternal aunt over money dispute22 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi visits CMH, prays for recovery of injured officials52 minutes ago
-
Minor killed in a road mishap52 minutes ago
-
11 law violators nabbed1 hour ago
-
Mushaal urges UN, world community to act as Kashmiri leaders' survival remains under threat1 hour ago
-
Victim families of Sopore massacre await justice in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
Minister hails 'Faceless Customs Assessment System' as key driver of PM's digital Pakistan vision1 hour ago