Two Khawarij Killed, Five Apprehended In Two Separate IBOs In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Two Khawarij killed, five apprehended in two separate IBOs in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The security forces on Saturday killed two Khwarij terrorists and apprehended five in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in different districts of Balochistan province.

The security forces conducted a successful IBO in District Pishin on reported presence of Khawarij and apprehended five of them and a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives including three Suicide Vests were seized, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Apprehended Khawarij were involved in multiple terrorist attacks and were planning to target security forces as well as innocent civilians, it said.

In another operation in District Zhob on October 17, during a fire exchange with security forces, two Khawarijs were sent to hell.

In ensuing sanitisation of the area, weapons and ammunition were also recovered in large quantity.

"Security forces of Pakistan remain steadfast in their commitment to eradicate terrorism from the country and protect innocent civilians from this menace," the ISPR said.

