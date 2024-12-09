Two Khwarij Killed In Kulachi IBO: ISPR
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 09, 2024 | 07:55 PM
The military’s media wing says weapons and ammunition have also been recovered from Khwarij, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2024) Two Khwarij were killed by the Security Forces in an intelligence-based operation in Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan on Monday.
According to ISPR, the Security Forces effectively engaged Khwarij location, as a result of which, two Khwarij were sent to hell, while one Kharji was apprehended in injured condition.
Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from these Khwarij, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.
Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.
Recent Stories
PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest
Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series
No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days
Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest6 minutes ago
-
Heavy snowfall in Naran, Kaghan and Shogran leaves tourists stranded, KDA clears road8 minutes ago
-
SP Zaib visits PIMS hospital to inquire after injured officer8 minutes ago
-
Health Advisor Issues stern orders against delayed medicine supply firms8 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 456 power pilferers in 24 hours18 minutes ago
-
Use of mobile phone in govt schools banned18 minutes ago
-
Virtual Women's Police Station arrests accused for torturing woman19 minutes ago
-
State-religious scholars collaboration vital for society’s progress: Salik28 minutes ago
-
IESCO field offices put on alert to ensure smooth power supply during snow season28 minutes ago
-
Anti-Corruption Establishment organizes walk on Int'l Anti-Corruption Day38 minutes ago
-
CJP landmark visit to remote district of Balochistan38 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 3.76b from 126,718 defaulters in 466 days38 minutes ago