Two Khwarij Killed In Kulachi IBO: ISPR

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 09, 2024 | 07:55 PM

The military’s media wing says weapons and ammunition have also been recovered from Khwarij, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2024) Two Khwarij were killed by the Security Forces in an intelligence-based operation in Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan on Monday.

According to ISPR, the Security Forces effectively engaged Khwarij location, as a result of which, two Khwarij were sent to hell, while one Kharji was apprehended in injured condition.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from these Khwarij, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

