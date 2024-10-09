Open Menu

Two Khwarij Terrorists Killed In North Waziristan IBO

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Two Khwarij terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Security Forces on Wednesday killed two Khwarij terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan District.

During the operation, intense fire exchange took place between the Army troops and khwarij, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians in the area, it said.

"Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country," the ISPR said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Target Killing North Waziristan Fire Army Exchange ISPR From

Recent Stories

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

12 minutes ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

42 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

2 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

3 hours ago
 Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

4 hours ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

4 hours ago
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

5 hours ago
 Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

5 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

5 hours ago
 High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

5 hours ago
 realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

6 hours ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan