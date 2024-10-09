Two Khwarij terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Security Forces on Wednesday killed two Khwarij terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan District.

During the operation, intense fire exchange took place between the Army troops and khwarij, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians in the area, it said.

"Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country," the ISPR said.