UrduPoint.com

Two Kidnapped Brothers Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Two kidnapped brothers recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Phularwan police after the hectic effort recovered two kidnapped brothers here on Saturday.

According to police Muhammad Safdar Bhatti r/o chak No.01 NB (Phularwan) said in his application that his sons Hafiz Muhammad Atif (15) and Hafiz Muhammad Khubaib (17) went to a private educational academy and were kidnapped on the way.

Upon receiving the application, police under the supervision of Station House Officer Touqeer Abass Khan raided at different localities and recovered the boys from kidnappers with in twenty hours.

Police spokesman said that District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran hailed on brilliant performance of police team.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Russian Far East

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Russian Far East

10 minutes ago
 Kuwait crude oil up US$1.90 to US$83.40

Kuwait crude oil up US$1.90 to US$83.40

55 minutes ago
 Schools exhibition at ECS for the first time

Schools exhibition at ECS for the first time

55 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on Nation ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

55 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs organizes awareness workshops on sel ..

Dubai Customs organizes awareness workshops on self-audit service to clients

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs hosts “Future Foresight Forum” i ..

Dubai Customs hosts “Future Foresight Forum” in conjunction with “UAE Inno ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.