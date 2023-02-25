Two kidnapped brothers recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Phularwan police after the hectic effort recovered two kidnapped brothers here on Saturday.

According to police Muhammad Safdar Bhatti r/o chak No.01 NB (Phularwan) said in his application that his sons Hafiz Muhammad Atif (15) and Hafiz Muhammad Khubaib (17) went to a private educational academy and were kidnapped on the way.

Upon receiving the application, police under the supervision of Station House Officer Touqeer Abass Khan raided at different localities and recovered the boys from kidnappers with in twenty hours.

Police spokesman said that District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran hailed on brilliant performance of police team.