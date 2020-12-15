UrduPoint.com
Two Kidnapped Children Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

MANDI BAHAUDDIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have recovered two children who were kidnapped 24 hours ago.

Last Sunday, a complainant Shafiq informed the Sadr police that his10-year-old son Ahsan Sadique had been kidnapped by some unknown persons.

On Monday evening, another complainant Abdur Rehman, resident of Anha Sharif village reported the Kuthiala Sheikhan police that his 10-year-old daughter namely Aleza was missing.

Taking action on the reports, DPO Syed Ali Raza Shah constituted two raiding teams under headed by SHOs of the police stations concerned and ordered them to ensure the recovery of kidnapped children.

The raiding teams after hectic efforts succeeded in recovering the kidnapped children safe and sound.

Cases have been registered against the culprits.

The children have been reunited with their parents.

