Two kidnappers held

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested two persons for throwing two children into a canal after kidnapping them.

Police said that father of the victim children reported that his two children, Zeeshan Ahmed, (9) and Ali Ahmed, (3) were missing from the area of 27 Chak Rehman Colony.

The police with the help of CCTV, traced the accused identified as Tanveer Ahmed and Noman alias Nomi. The accused confessed to abducting children and throwing them into a canal.

After confession by the accused, Rescue-1122 started search for bodies of victim children from the canal.