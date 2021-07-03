UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Kidnappers Held

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 03:40 PM

Two kidnappers held

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested two persons for throwing two children into a canal after kidnapping them.

Police said that father of the victim children reported that his two children, Zeeshan Ahmed, (9) and Ali Ahmed, (3) were missing from the area of 27 Chak Rehman Colony.

The police with the help of CCTV, traced the accused identified as Tanveer Ahmed and Noman alias Nomi. The accused confessed to abducting children and throwing them into a canal.

After confession by the accused, Rescue-1122 started search for bodies of victim children from the canal.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of first ba ..

26 minutes ago

Mariam Almheiri Inaugurates German-Emirati Institu ..

1 hour ago

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15-ye ..

2 hours ago

LHC CJ orders Punjab govt to conduct free burial i ..

2 hours ago

Asif Ali Zardari’s health gradually improves

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid names new chairmen of Al Nasr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.