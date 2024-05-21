Two Kids Allegedly Drowned In Canal
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 10:09 PM
Two kids drowned in Sikandari Canal as they were bathing to beat the scorching heat near Mauza Bhand , here on Tuesday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Two kids drowned in Sikandari Canal as they were bathing to beat the scorching heat near Mauza Bhand , here on Tuesday.
According to Rescue 1122, two kids namely Muhammad Sabir (11) son of Muhammad Haji and M Rizwan (9) son of Muhammad Ramzan were bathing in Sikandari canal.
All of a sudden, both kids went missing. Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and started search operation. However, the operation was stopped due to darkness. The operation will be resumed on Wednesday morning.
Recent Stories
Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors
Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime ..
Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each passing day: Governor
Tarar presents three ordinances in Senate
Malir Expressway to be opened from Qayyumabad to Airport by the end of 2024: May ..
Non custom paid articles worth Rs 13.6 mln seized
Extreme weather conditions due to climate change phenomena: PMD DG
UN appoints new Resident Coordinator in Pakistan
Nazar Baloch expresses resent on absence of doctors in BMC Hospital
Medical boards to be set up for registration of persons with disabilities
KP Assembly passes Rs306.520 bn of supplementary budget for year 2022-23
Balochistan to get 30 AI-based digital x-ray machines under Provincial TB contro ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors10 minutes ago
-
Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime Minister Muhammad Sh ..10 minutes ago
-
Tarar presents three ordinances in Senate13 minutes ago
-
Malir Expressway to be opened from Qayyumabad to Airport by the end of 2024: Mayor Karachi13 minutes ago
-
Non custom paid articles worth Rs 13.6 mln seized13 minutes ago
-
Extreme weather conditions due to climate change phenomena: PMD DG1 minute ago
-
UN appoints new Resident Coordinator in Pakistan1 minute ago
-
Nazar Baloch expresses resent on absence of doctors in BMC Hospital1 minute ago
-
KP Assembly passes Rs306.520 bn of supplementary budget for year 2022-2313 minutes ago
-
PM for maximum utilization of IT sector’s potential13 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power suspension programme13 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 mourns demise of Raisi2 hours ago