Two Kids Allegedly Drowned In Canal

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 10:09 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Two kids drowned in Sikandari Canal as they were bathing to beat the scorching heat near Mauza Bhand , here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, two kids namely Muhammad Sabir (11) son of Muhammad Haji and M Rizwan (9) son of Muhammad Ramzan were bathing in Sikandari canal.

All of a sudden, both kids went missing. Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and started search operation. However, the operation was stopped due to darkness. The operation will be resumed on Wednesday morning.

