MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Two kids allegedly crushed to death under Hazara Express near Kakray Wala at Shujabad here Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the kids are identified as Kashif, 8 son of Shoukat and Muzammal 10, son of Yaqub, the residents of RajaRam. However, the incident is being probed at official level.