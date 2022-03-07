Two kids dead in fire due to short circuit

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Two children were killed on Sunday when a fire engulfed their hut located near Chanda Singh Wala area.

Rescue-1122 said that two deceased have been identified as Ashfaq Anwar, 7, and Ashtiaq Anwar, 6.

Meanwhile, Zain Anwar, 2, who suffered severe burn injuries, was provided first-aid by the rescuers.

Further investigation was underway, said police.