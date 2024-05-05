Two Kids Die After Falling Into Pond
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2024 | 12:50 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) At least two kids died after felling down into the pond near Nizamabad on Sunday.
According to Rescue officials, two kids residents of Nizamabad fell down into a pond while playing and died.
Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies and handed over to heirs.
The deceased were identified as 8 years old Husnain s/o Saeed and 12 years old Fahad s/o Aslam.
APP/qbs-sak
1220 hrs
