Two Kids Die After Falling Into Pond

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Two kids die after falling into pond

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) At least two kids died after felling down into the pond near Nizamabad on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, two kids residents of Nizamabad fell down into a pond while playing and died.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies and handed over to heirs.

The deceased were identified as 8 years old Husnain s/o Saeed and 12 years old Fahad s/o Aslam.

