UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Kids Die As Speeding Car Ran Over Them

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 06:16 PM

Two kids die as speeding car ran over them

Two kids crushed under speeding car to death near Hamzaywali Alipur Road on Friday

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Two kids crushed under speeding car to death near Hamzaywali Alipur Road on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, a speeding car hit two kids when they tried to cross the road near Hamzaywali Alipur Road and injured them critically.

Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured kids to Shehr Sultan hospital where both kids succumbed to injuries.

The deceased kids were identified as 8 years old Muntazir s/o Peer Aashiq and 7 years old Punjtan s/o Nadeem Shah.

Related Topics

Injured Road Car Alipur Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

DSC organises five-day Virtual Cycling Challenge

6 minutes ago

U.S. Government Prioritizes Pakistan In Coronaviru ..

14 minutes ago

Doctors face police torture in Punjab after Quetta ..

27 minutes ago

Oversea Ministry striving to bring expats' bodies ..

5 minutes ago

Senior Russian Diplomat Says US Believes in Own Su ..

5 minutes ago

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Belarus Reac ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.