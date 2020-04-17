Two kids die as speeding car ran over them

(@FahadShabbir)

Two kids crushed under speeding car to death near Hamzaywali Alipur Road on Friday

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Two kids crushed under speeding car to death near Hamzaywali Alipur Road on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, a speeding car hit two kids when they tried to cross the road near Hamzaywali Alipur Road and injured them critically.

Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured kids to Shehr Sultan hospital where both kids succumbed to injuries.

The deceased kids were identified as 8 years old Muntazir s/o Peer Aashiq and 7 years old Punjtan s/o Nadeem Shah.