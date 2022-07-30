KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Two children were killed when a woman attempted suicide after jumping into a canal over a dispute with her husband on Saturday.

According to the Rescue 1122, Shazia Rehmat jumped into Jajja Link Canal, Head Balluki, with her two children Ali Raza ,8, and Aleena, 3, after quarreling with her husband Rehmat.

On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and saved the woman while the kids drowned.

Later on, the Rescue 1122 fished out the bodies of the children and shifted the injured and the bodies to a local hospital while the police started investigation.