UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Kids Die In Roof Collapse In Khanewal

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 04:37 PM

Two kids die in roof collapse in Khanewal

Two kids were killed when a house roof collapsed due to rain in Chak No 94/10-R on Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) : Two kids were killed when a house roof collapsed due to rain in Chak No 94/10-R on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, three-year-old Amaara and two-year-old Ramzan were sleeping in a room of their house when its roof caved in due to rain.

Both the siblings buried under the debris and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 volunteers reached the spot and pulled out bodies from the debris and handed over to the heirs.

Related Topics

Died Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Resolution organising SPEA’ ..

41 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $67.04 a barrel F ..

41 minutes ago

 NAB gets seven-day further remand of Ahsan Iqbal ..

43 minutes ago

Explosion rocks Stockholm residential building

9 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) places assignm ..

9 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Industrial Zone Faisalabad to create ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.