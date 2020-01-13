Two kids die in roof collapse in Khanewal

Two kids were killed when a house roof collapsed due to rain in Chak No 94/10-R on Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) : Two kids were killed when a house roof collapsed due to rain in Chak No 94/10-R on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, three-year-old Amaara and two-year-old Ramzan were sleeping in a room of their house when its roof caved in due to rain.

Both the siblings buried under the debris and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 volunteers reached the spot and pulled out bodies from the debris and handed over to the heirs.