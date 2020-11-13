Two Kids die of burn injuries of Kholu incident at Burn Unit

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Two kids of total 28 died of burn injuries at Pak Italian Modern Burn Unit wherein about half of the kids condition of Kholu Incident is serious.

Assistant Prof Plastic Surgery Dr Bilal Saeed told APP on Friday that Hadia (7) was burnt 36 percent while Bilal (6) was 48 percent and resultantly both of them died.

He informed that the kids belonged a single family and had come to attend a marriage ceremony in Kholu, adding that they received burns when cylinder of a chips seller exploded.

The Burn centre received twenty kids on Wednesday while eight were referred to Nishtar hospital Paeds ward, he said and added that they have been shifted to the health facility on Thursday.