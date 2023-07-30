Open Menu

Two Kids Died After Drowning In Flood Water

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Two kids died after drowning in flood water

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Two minor kids allegedly died of drowning in flood water as the ferocious floods damaged many villages and crops on thousands of acres near the Sahuka area in district Vehari.

According to local people, the water level is on the rise continuously in river Satluj and affecting villages and crops.

Currently, 47,998 cusec water is passing through Head islam. The deceased kids are identified as Muhammad Khateeb (7) and Khadeeja Bibi (8). The district administration is also engaged in evacuating the stranded people. The most affected areas are Mehrabad, Lakha Saldairah, Mauza Bhattian, Mauza Murad Ali, Basti Rahim Nadir and some other adjacent areas.

