Two Kids Died, Eight Hurt In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

Two kids died, eight hurt in road mishap

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :At least two kids were killed while eight other family members sustained injuries due to collision between rickshaw and mini truck near police check post 25 bridge.

According to police, unfortunate family riding on auto rickshaw was coming back from Bahu Sultan shrine.

The rickshaw was standing along side the road when an over speeding mini truck hit it from back side near police check post 25 bridge.

As a result, two kids died on the spot while eight others sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to hospital after providing first aid.

More Stories From Pakistan

